Is Madonna Crafting A “Bedtime Stories” Style Album With Kanye?

While Kanye West may be unlucky in love with soon to be ex-wife Kim Kardashian West, he is not slowing down when it comes to collaborations with other iconic women. Most recently, West was snapped on Instagram with former collaborator Madonna (their single “The Beat Goes On” was included on her 2008 Hard Candy album and they collaborated on several tracks on her 2015 Rebel Heart album) Now it looks like they could be reuniting for another collaboration, one that could be harkening back to her Bedtime Stories era.

The Sun reports that during a recent night out on the town with West and Julia Fox (among others), the Material Girl and West spoke at length about a possible collaboration, and that Madonna “wants to make an R&B album again” & Madonna herself seems to be promoting brand new music as well. On the heels of making music history with her 50th #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart, Madonna posted a story to Instagram this past weekend simply saying “A Little Present For My Fans…Coming Soon! 50 #1’s And You Can Dance”! While many think that could mean an epic package of perhaps unreleased remixes, we will have to wait to see what Madonna will be hopefully releasing to the masses.

Rumblings on new music isn’t the only Madge news to break recently. EW is reporting that Julia Fox (Uncut Gems) might be stepping into the role of Debi Mazar, actress and longtime Madonna gal pal. Earlier this week, Madonna posted on Instagram that she “went to dinner with Julia [Fox] to talk about my movie,” (and posting some candid shots of she and Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown). As for Fox, this is not the first time she has been compared to Mazar. As a matter of fact, both Mazar and Fox sat down and chatted with each other for Document Journal in August of 2021, and the mutual love affair was instantly evident. Mazar even spoke about her time in New York City nightlife, saying “I hit the clubs too, when I was young. I worked at Mudd Club, Danceteria, Roxy—my coming up in New York was so much fun, it was a time when hip-hop, punk, disco, and glitter rock all jammed together. I wish that culture still existed. I wish it would come back already!”

