Is Paris Hilton ‘Chasin’ a Dream That’s Over?

I don’t know if Paris Hilton is considered a gay icon, but she’s certainly a gay qween. Ever since her breakout reality show The Simple Life in 2003, the hotel heiress has had the world in her palm. She’s a model, fashion designer, business owner, actress, reality TV star, disc jockey, aspiring chef, wife, mother and… singer? It’s true, the public and casual fans often forget that Paris was reaching for pop stardom as far back as 2006.

Ms. Hilton-Reum signed with Warner Bros and released her self-titled album in 2006. Despite debuting at #6 in America and in the top 10 in seven other countries, ‘Paris’ still remains uncertified by the RIAA. Estimated sales currently sit at 300,000 copies. While the album wasn’t completely accepted by pop fans, it did turn the House of Wax star into a one hit wonder thanks to ‘Stars Are Blind.’

The lead single from ‘Paris,’ ‘Stars Are Blind’ reached the top 20 in America and eventually reached Gold certification for sales of over 500,000 copies. While the hotel heiress, now age 43, pivoted back to her more lucrative business markets, she’d intermittently return to music over the years. Since her debut album, she’s notched six stand-alone singles on Billboard Dance and two minor hits in Belgium… for some reason.

Gays and pop music junkies were reminded of her stalled music career on New Year’s Eve 2023, when Paris made her first live performance in years alongside Miley Cyrus and Sia. The trio sang Hilton’s signature hit, ‘Stars Are Blind,’ and the beauty of it all is that Paris sang live. While her vocals aren’t as strong as the other two women and it’s more babyish than even Britney Spears, the billionaire sounded good.

After her performance, the socialite – whose reality show Paris in Love currently airs on Peacock – promised that new music was coming after a long hiatus. In a joint collaboration between Warner Bros and her own independent label, 11:11 Media, the blonde bombshell released ‘I’m Free,’ which samples Ultra Nate’s 1997 hit. The song features Rina Sawayama and was a sign that Paris’ new era was off to a rough start.

‘I’m Free’ only charted at #16 on Hot Japan, and a follow-up single, ‘Chasin’ featuring Meghan Trainor, failed to chart completely. This was all in spite of lyric videos, official music videos, promotional trains and social media kickoffs. Still, Paris released her second album, ‘Infinite Icon,’ last month. So far, the album has only charted at #38 in America and a couple of component charts in the UK.

A third single from ‘Infinite Icon’ was released despite the new music generating very little buzz. ‘BBA’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion is the current vehicle being pushed to retailers, but so far, it’s only reached #13 on the Digital Dance Songs chart. Which is super unfortunately because Megan Thee Stallion is super popular right now, and not even she should save the record.

So, I was wondering what you – the LGBT community – have to say about the second era of Paris Hilton music?

In my opinion, the album is full of fillers. There’s no Britney Spears ‘Toxic,’ no Christina Aguilera ‘Dirty’ and no Mandy Moore ‘Candy.’ Nothing that will propel Paris Hilton from a one hit wonder into a certified pop star. The music isn’t bad by any means, but there’s nothing on ‘Infinite Icon’ that makes me excited and makes me want to listen to it again and again. This was not the comeback I was hoping for.

Favorite songs from the album. Thoughts on the album. Statements on Paris Hilton as a potential gay icon. What about her glow up into a philanthropist. Let me have it in the comments section.