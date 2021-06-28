HOT

Jesse Williams' Gay Broadway Role To Include Lengthy Full-Frontal Scene

Devon Sawa Jumping In Grey Sweatpants Is An Out Of Body Experience

Bear Community Mourns Loss of George Unda

Feast Your Eyes on This Week's Hottie Trip Richards

Is ‘Q Force’ Actually A Great Show…With A Terrible Trailer?

Q-Force; WANDA SYKES as DEB, SEAN HAYES as MARY, PATTI HARRISON as STAT and MATT ROGERS as TWINK in Episode 10 of Q-Force. CREDIT: Courtesy of NETFLIX. NETFLIX ©2021

Netflix dropped the trailer for their upcoming gay animated adult comedy Q Force last week. Gone are the days when the queer community celebrates wildly for any new show about queer people with queer characters. While representation still matters, ALOT, not every show made for and by queers is necessarily a great show. Since Q Force does not premiere until September we will have to wait to see where this show ranks in the queer canon. Let’s start with the trailer, then we will get to the reaction on social media. 

What did you think? Does it look entertaining? Well, the Twitterverse did not think so. As soon as the trailer dropped, the reaction was swift, vocal, and not good. Take a look – 

 

 

 

 

There are supporters out there of Q Force, asking people to not judge a series based on a 1-minute trailer.

Due to the extreme backlash of the show on social media, someone who worked on the show came to the show’s defense and actually agreed that the trailer was awful. 

 

 

 

 

Responses to that tweet were mixed, with some still very critical of the show and the trailer, and others promising to give the show a chance.

 

 

 

 

So, what do we think Instincters? Are you going to watch Q Force when it premieres in September? Or did the trailer turn you completely off to the new show? Sound off in the comments below.

1 thought on “Is ‘Q Force’ Actually A Great Show…With A Terrible Trailer?”

  1. I watched the trailer and had the same sentiment, “THIS IS HORRENDOUS!!!” But i also recognized that it was only a trailers, so i will still give the show a shot when it premieres. However, a trailer is supposed to hype up the audience. It’s supposed to get them excited about the show even if the show turns out to be terrible. So, if the trailer is awful, the show is going to need a miracle to be successful.

    Reply

