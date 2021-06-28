Is ‘Q Force’ Actually A Great Show…With A Terrible Trailer?

Netflix dropped the trailer for their upcoming gay animated adult comedy Q Force last week. Gone are the days when the queer community celebrates wildly for any new show about queer people with queer characters. While representation still matters, ALOT, not every show made for and by queers is necessarily a great show. Since Q Force does not premiere until September we will have to wait to see where this show ranks in the queer canon. Let’s start with the trailer, then we will get to the reaction on social media.

What did you think? Does it look entertaining? Well, the Twitterverse did not think so. As soon as the trailer dropped, the reaction was swift, vocal, and not good. Take a look –

literally every lgbtq person after seeing the q force trailer pic.twitter.com/qafAFN4p1p — froggy🐸🌱🏳️‍⚧️ (@jimmmly) June 23, 2021

Me leaving the lgbt community after the q force trailer dropped pic.twitter.com/94hUcTMgXX — shlloyd (@draqqons) June 23, 2021

i just saw the qforce trailer and i can say with full confidence that id rather be called a slur than sit through a second of that shit pic.twitter.com/5YFCqfvXRL — echo||18 DAYS (@echosobble) June 23, 2021

There are supporters out there of Q Force, asking people to not judge a series based on a 1-minute trailer.

Here’s one thing to take away from the whole #QForce situation: even if the show succeeds (it might, I don’t know the future), the TRAILER was bad

Maybe it was rushed, maybe it tried too hard, but regardless of how it was created, I’d be willing to say it was a really BAD trailer https://t.co/PGEAUubbjH — Mummy’s Rosario: Happy Pride Month my🏳️‍🌈+peeps! (@ThatDanKFan4Fun) June 24, 2021

Due to the extreme backlash of the show on social media, someone who worked on the show came to the show’s defense and actually agreed that the trailer was awful.

I want to say some stuff Re: the Q Force trailer: I am one of the MANY queer artists who worked on this show and boy can I say with confidence that the trailer is AWFUL. The clips they chose and how they edited them together, remove all plot, character dynamics and heart (1/?) — 🚂 | train (@cabeeese) June 24, 2021

So before you berate me & other artists with how awful it is, remember that we animated it, or made layouts, or story boarded it. WE know the show. WE have seen it. YOU have seen a badly edited 40s trailer. Trust queer artists. We wouldn’t have worked on it if it was shit. (4/4) — 🚂 | train (@cabeeese) June 24, 2021

adding on that those who worked on it didn’t just do 1 of those 3 things. There’s SO many elements that makeup an animated show!! And no matter what someone worked on, they know the show more than someone who’s just seen the tiny trailer. — 🚂 | train (@cabeeese) June 24, 2021

Responses to that tweet were mixed, with some still very critical of the show and the trailer, and others promising to give the show a chance.

..then release another trailer. All we can see is this bad piece of the puzzle. If you want us to see the good work you did, show us the good work. — MassEffectFan1 (@MassEffectFanU3) June 24, 2021

i had my suspicions that the trailer was just poorly edited!! thank you for speaking out about this — 🦇 (@_Magsan33la) June 24, 2021

Thank you for your perspective. I am really happy to hear that queer people did in fact work on this and from what you have said it makes me want to give the show a chance.

Trailers can completely misrepresent the full content, but man, that was a rough one to watch. — Ains Proclaims it’s WRATH 2021 (@ainsproclaims) June 25, 2021

So, what do we think Instincters? Are you going to watch Q Force when it premieres in September? Or did the trailer turn you completely off to the new show? Sound off in the comments below.