Is The Latest Magic Mike Film About To Get Us All Hot And Bothered?

Baby, the Magic Mike franchise, starring the handsome and charming Channing Tatum — just knows how to deliver what the people want! The “people” being millions of thirsty women and horny gay men. Legendary director Steven Soderbergh teased that this third installment will be one that we won’t forget anytime soon. Sweety, the gays have had a rough year — we deserve this!

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be the third installment of the famous, lusty franchise. Considering the first two installments of the film (Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL), made a combined $289.7 million at the box office, it’s safe to say that we know Last Dance will be successful. But Soderbergh is dedicated to making this version different, and a standout.

“My job is, how do I make each one of these distinct? I can’t shoot them all the same way, I have to come up with a different approach for each dance. And that was really the challenge.” -Steven Soderbergh via Empire

He promises that the film will blow up the dance sequences in a big way. I’m guessing as soon as we leave the theaters, we’ll have to jump on one of those apps. Soderbergh says the movie will open up with an upfront dance and then the last 30-plus minutes of the movie is what will really get us hot and bothered (I’m paraphrasing).

“We wanted to blow the dancing up in a big way… We have this dance number with Channing [Tatum] and Salma [Hayek] right up front. And then the last 30-plus minutes of the movie are just this giant dance sequence.” -Steven Soderbergh via Empire

The third installment of the Magic Mike franchise will explore the life of Mike now being in a serious relationship, and how he will possibly view his old life from a different perspective.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is expected to be released in theaters February 2023. Will you be checking for this new film when it drops? Check out the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance below.

Source: Empire , Digital Spy