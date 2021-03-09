Is The New ‘Super Straight’ Trend Transphobic?

If you have been on social media recently, you might have possibly come upon a new term that is polarizing. The term in question is ‘super straight’ and it is defined by those who are using it as dating someone of the opposite sex who was born that way.

According to Distractify, a TikTok user by the name of Kyle Royce appeared to be the first person to coin the term ‘super straight’ in a video that was pulled from the platform. However, the video was reposted to Twitter. In the video, Royce refers to being ‘super straight’ as a sexual orientation and insists it is not transphobic.

Anyone else super straight? Big respect to this guy createing a new thing. #superstraight pic.twitter.com/hdLdeV82xK — 👑Super straight revolution👑 (@OGSuperstraight) March 3, 2021

The trend has taken on a life of its own on TikTok with the hashtag, ‘#superstraight’ receiving over 116 million views.

A Twitter used named AntiFash Gordon posted a tweet with a screenshot of a thread from the website 4chan which appears to instruct users to do the exact tactics that are occurring on both TikTok and Twitter.

Remember that the #SuperStraight hashtag is an anti-trans OP. It was birthed several days ago from 4chan and Kiwi Farms, both noxious holes of anti-trans and disinfo content. If you see it, don’t get confused. It’s the same anti-trans bullshit the far-right consistently pushes. pic.twitter.com/iEAwn3gn22 — AntiFash Gordon (@AntiFashGordon) March 7, 2021

Many have responded to the trend by calling out those who identify themself as ‘super straight’ as transphobic.

fun fact: "superstraight" is not valid. if you support it, get off my page. if you are "superstraight", block me pic.twitter.com/OJPMTNb4jN — Jax is crying bc they got misgendered😃👍 (@EnbyPanyt) March 8, 2021

Transphobic isn’t a sexuality, please stop trying to turn it into one. Super straight is just a made-up excuse for being transphobic #superstraight — 🧜🏼‍♀️Mermaid🧜🏼‍♀️ (@Mermaldss) March 9, 2021

While the ‘super straights’ are claiming they are being discriminated against.

Fuck man being #superstraight is like a 24/7 workout. Can't stand these superphobes. pic.twitter.com/rOJdSLOB9r — Dutch Legion⬛️🟨 (@LegionDutch) March 8, 2021

I think the fact people get so mad at this #superstraight thing makes me like it even more, we will not stand for this bigotry. Try as you might our voices will not be silenced ⬛️🟧 pic.twitter.com/8zSLbw2xGk — Captain Penis ⬛️🟧 (@GodKing_Jordo) March 8, 2021

Another level added to the whole trend is a ‘super straight’ pride flag with the colors black and orange with some versions have the letters ‘SS’ in the center of each color.

While Royce remains on TikTok, he has started a GoFundMe page on Sunday, March 7 with text on the page claiming:

After creating the original “Super Straight” video, I have received an insane amount of backlash and death threats. People found my family and have been set to ruin our lives; even attacking my mother’s business. Especially since I got COVID-19 currently and am homeless, stuck staying at my girlfriend’s house: some help and funding would be so greatly appreciated from the Super Straight Community

As of Monday evening, Royce has raised $535 of his $100,000 goal.

It should also be noted that this trend is going on three weeks before International Transgender Day of Visibility.

