Is This Christian Baker Being Targeted? Rightfully So?

Masterpiece Cakeshop Is Being Sued For The Third Time With Claims Of LGBTQ Discrimination

And the world keeps turning. If you’re a member of the LGBTQ community, chances are you are very familiar with a particular Colorado bakery: Masterpiece Cakeshop owned by the very Christian Jack Phillips. Phillips refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding and it became a media frenzy. The cake denial eventually led to a Supreme Court lawsuit – seriously – where Phillips actually took the W in his favor after the Supreme Court voted for him, seven to two. He was sued once again last summer by transgender lawyer, Autumn Scardina. She wanted a cake celebrating her birthday and the anniversary of her transition from a male to a female – openly stating this upon ordering. Phillips refused and her lawsuit claimed that despite him stating he would sell cakes to LGBTQ persons, he still isn’t. Her original lawsuit was eventually dismissed. Fast forward to today.

According to NBC News, Scardina is revisiting her lawsuit against Phillips/Masterpiece Cakeshop, but now in state court. ADF Legal released a press statement regarding the lawsuit telling:

On June 26, 2017, a local attorney named Autumn Scardina called Masterpiece Cakeshop and requested a custom cake: designed blue on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate and reflect Scardina’s transition from male to female. The shop declined the request because the message of the cake contradicts Jack’s religious belief that God creates us either male or female. When Scardina filed a charge against Jack with the Colorado Civil Rights Division, it took the charge as an excuse to go after Jack again. It wasn’t until Jack sued the state for targeting him and ADF uncovered more evidence demonstrating the state’s anti-religious hostility that Colorado officials finally ended their crusade against him.

With the lawsuit now in state court, Phillips could potentially fork almost $100K in fees, fines, and damages. Basically, the lawsuit revived by Scardina seems like it will once again be dismissed and is conjured up to bury Phillips once again and make him go broke. Is this a type of “cancel culture” multiplied by a million? Is this a design to truly destroy someone’s life and business? After the original lawsuit, Phillips allegedly lost 40% of his business revenue. Yes, we can debate all day what is morally right or wrong, but what one thinks is green, another can think is blue. There is the choice to be welcomed at another bakery and not try to bring your business to an individual that does not respect others, but it seems some keep putting their thumb on this business to push an agenda. Have we really gotten to a point where if someone doesn’t agree with us we have to go to war with them to prove a point?

It doesn’t appear that Phillips will ever change his mind. He won’t sell gay wedding cakes or transition celebration cakes. There must be countless of others in the very liberal state of Colorado who will fill an order from an LGBTQ+ citizen with no issues. Faith is a complicated, strange culture that some of us cannot understand, but others absolutely live by it.

Do you believe Phillips is being targeted? Should Scardina let the lawsuit go and move on with her life? Should we try to initiate a cancel culture around businesses that don’t deserve our business or just give the business to owners that deserve it?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

H/T: NBC News , ADF Legal