Is Todrick Hall’s Recent Celebrity Big Brother Loss Exposing Him?

We all know that hindsight is 20/20 – and something is telling me that Todrick Hall may be in agreement with this, as his recent appearance on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother has received major backlash. After losing in a (nearly) unanimous decision to former UFC champion Miesha Tate, Hall immediately canceled all interviews at the very last minute. All of Todrick’s other housemates did their obligated interviews, after being evicted from the Big Brother house.

And be sure to check out the interview (found at the end of this article) on one of Todrick’s former assistants detailing his negative experiences working with the singer.

The cowardice moved has resulted in social media labeling Hall as a “sore loser” and “unprofessional”. Some (and by some I mean a lot) of people on social media are chiming in, saying that Todrick is not a good person. Since the start of season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, Todrick has trended on Twitter, synonymously with the hashtag #TodrickExposedParty. Everyone from former assistants to crew mates have took to Twitter to share their not so favorable experiences with the 36 year old singer.

In the hundreds of tweets lambasting him – Hall has been accused of being racist, colorist, not paying employees, sexual harassment, scamming his supporters and the list just goes on and on. As for his housemates, they accused Hall of playing dirty – calling him out for his deceitful gameplay. Teddi Mellencamp (known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), was not too fond of Hall as she happily cast her vote for Miesha Tate. In the words of Nene Leakes, “you never win when you’re playing dirty honey, you never win”.

“One of your favorite movies is ‘Wizard of Oz,’ but you’ve forgotten that we can see behind the curtain, so I’m going to choose the lesser of two evils.” -Teddi Mellencamp on Todrick Hall

Despite being a sore loser, Hall still walked away with $50,000 as the runner up. I’m not sure if that money will be able to soothe him though as Twitter continues to be raw and uncut as they further breathe life into the aforementioned trending hashtag.

Soooo Todrick just canceled all press interviews. And I'm not kidding. #CBBUS3 — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) February 24, 2022

Oh, Tondrick. Production hasn't clued you in to ALL the scenarios. You're about to be surprised with the sheer weight of all the bad stuff you've ever done coming crashing back on you at once. Buckle up! #todrickexposedparty #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/BLNW4RR8Sx — Techno Gaijin (@technogaijin) February 22, 2022

I originally found this appalling video on Reddit but am re-uploading this shorter clip to Twitter for people's convenience. The video shows Todrick several years ago mocking a homeless person in a laundromat who was trying to sleep. Please feel free to retweet / quote tweet. pic.twitter.com/XJVRZ5dOul — Dreamprism (Alex) (@p2008t) February 19, 2022

I’m Todrick Hall’s Former Assistant & I just filmed my first interview discussing the abuse I went through. I’ll be posting the links/videos on 2/24. #TodrickExposedParty Make sure you are following my main account- @tommy_italiano 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/zHyM1fbyw8 — Tommy McKissock (@tommy_italiano_) February 24, 2022

I use my account for nothing but reading articles related to my work, but the daily trending of my former boss has me waiting for one of my former coworkers to speak up. After seeing the makeup artists, editors, videographers, and dancers come forward, I do want to — E (@aimingeros) February 21, 2022

I’m not sure what the future holds for Todrick Hall but I think hiring a strong PR team might be a smart idea. Sis has a lot of cleaning up to do.

Source: Page Six