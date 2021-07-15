Is “Twink” The Gay Equivalent To “Karen” Or Worse?

Cardi B started discourse, yet again, over Twitter. But do you agree with her or do you think she went too far?

On July 14, the “WAP” and “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to write a series of tweets about white gay men. Though, she specifically called out White twinks. This came after the rapper was announced to collab with singer Normani in the latter’s upcoming new single, “Wild Side.” Many Normani fans didn’t take to the news lightly, claiming they preferred a solo song without Cardi B.

“White twinks on this app are weird. You don’t dictate people’s action,” she wrote in response to the backlash.

White twinks on this app are weird .You don’t dictate people’s action. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2021

While many agreed and cheered on the artist and personality for the post, it also struck a nerve with many others on Twitter. That led to an influx of Twitter users saying Cardi B’s homophobic past and intention behind the word “twink” made the tweet look hateful.

not that anyone asked me but… although twink isn’t a slur cardi b’s homophobic past is definitely making this tweet and her other ones with twink in it rub me the wrong way… https://t.co/J3YYCK4crV — Brendan (@carryme0ut) July 15, 2021

not really but okay — Brendan (@carryme0ut) July 15, 2021

as a white twink i stand w cardi on this one https://t.co/mcZ1xtL8BJ — sage (@hotaswaitnope) July 14, 2021

help it’s so weird seeing celebs say white twinks😭 — M (@venxceb1t) July 14, 2021

Its used as a slur — ☽ (@__youness__) July 15, 2021

“Twink” as a slur discourse again pic.twitter.com/h5WPsb5D4C — maybe: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) July 14, 2021

Seeing the discourse blowing up, Cardi B sent a follow-up tweet saying, “I said what I said and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind black female artist pictures on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful shit about women & dictating their moves and start wars between female artist fans ALWAYS!”

I said what I said and I’m not taking it back!!! Ya love to hide behind black female artist pictures on your avi and be the ones saying the most disrespectful shit about women & dictating their moves and start wars between female artist fans ALWAYS! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2021

Twitter users then continued to be split between defending Cardi B or condemning her. Though, the conversation also heavily focused on the word “twink.” Some claim its use was being shifted into a derogatory meaning. Some claimed it was always that way and that it wasn’t just used against white gay men but all gay men.

Then, some agreed but added that the negative connotation was deserved. In a way, this is much like the initial discourse around the word “Karen,” which has become used to refer to privileged and unruly White women. Depending on its use “twink” has become the gay male version of “Karen.”

this is very you pic.twitter.com/Ydha7P097q — ciarán (@fkaqueer) July 14, 2021

finally, a white twink weighs in pic.twitter.com/uqMmi0j0OW — Charlie O'Leary (@TheBathYears) July 14, 2021

She’s right and she should say it!!!!!!! https://t.co/487Vm0VJJh — maybe: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) July 14, 2021

No, what is ACTUALLY harmful is white queers colonizing, gentrifying and PROFITING off of language/mannerisms created by Black femmes. Language and mannerisms that makes their lives harder by causing them to be denied access to things and even experience racialized violence. https://t.co/Y5vaBwD44d — maybe: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) July 15, 2021

Though, in true Twitter form, some made jokes about the situation.

i will accelerate the "twink is a slur" discourse today pic.twitter.com/pk087LecP8 — adam (@adamjmoussa) July 14, 2021

i thought the “twink is a slur” thing was a joke… are y’all really getting mad over the word twink?! — ༺𝔤𝔬𝔱𝔥 𝔧𝔞𝔣𝔞𝔯༻ (@gothjafar) July 14, 2021

Normalize using “twink” as a slur pic.twitter.com/6gTVvIm5VP — shania twink (@shania_twink) July 14, 2021

who taught cardi the word twink!! — normani stan account (@octamike) July 14, 2021

“Twink is a slur” – me trying to land some brain dead twink this weekend. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) July 14, 2021

In the end, Cardi B tried to call off all the fighting by posting, “Now let’s be nice shall we? Let’s experience greatness and gagging sessions in peace.”

Now let’s be nice shall we ? Let’s experience greatness and gagging sessions in peace 😊😊😊😊😊 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2021

But by that time, the damage had been done. The conversation has been started. And now we just have to see if the conflict will die out or if the term “twink” will continue to shift in use and meaning within Gay Twitter, the gay community, and beyond.

Though, Cardi B may have added to the “Twink is a slur” argument with her last tweet on the subject.