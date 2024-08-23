Isaac Mizrahi Talks ‘A Brief History,’ 54 Below Engagement, & More

Back by popular demand, famed performer and fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi is returning to New York City’s iconic 54 Below with his band in Isaac Mizrahi: A Brief History, which will run August 28-31, 2024. With music selections from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, subjects ranging from social media and politics to a good deal of insider tea, and special guest appearances, audiences are in for a cultural whiplash.

The New York Times applauds Mizrahi’s live engagements noting:

“He qualifies as a founding father of genre that fuses performance, art, music, and stand-up comedy.”

Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, but is best-known for making his mark in the world of design, creating eponymous fashion lines. He was the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection, which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival and lives as a cult classic in the documentary film genre.

Additionally, Mizrahi hosted his own television talk show, The Isaac Mizrahi Show, for seven years, has written three books, made countless appearances in film and television, served as a judge on Project Runway All Stars, and recently completed the first season of his podcast, Hello Isaac, which is available on all streaming platforms. He also has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, where he has several projects in development for television, theatre, and literature.

Taking a step back from fashion, Mizrahi plans to venture more into areas of performing and will be touring A Brief History across the country. In 2022, he made his Broadway debut in Chicago as Amos Hart.

Instinct recently caught up with the superstar to talk more about his upcoming 54 Below appearance and the origins of A Brief History, as well why he initially went into fashion instead of performing, how it felt to be on the Broadway stage, and other upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for.

Check out the full video interview below.

Isaac Mizrahi…

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for A Brief History.