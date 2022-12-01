Isaac Powell Opens Up About LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘AHS’

Isaac Cole Powell starred in the Season 11 of ‘American Horror Story,’ which recently concluded.

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ is set in New York City in the year 1981, and the conflict of the story lies within the serial killings by the culprit nicknamed “Big Daddy,” who targets the members of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, the 27-year-old actor, who is openly gay, shared about his reaction after finding out about the plot of the latest season expressing,

“When I found out that we were really going to be examining a slice of gay history through the lens of this horror show, I was really excited about that.”

“Getting to work on a period piece, which I have yet to do in my career, getting to work on something that was set at a particular time, getting to engage with New York in that particular way, all of it, it just sort of came together in my mind as this really exciting opportunity, something that I really wanted to be involved in,” he further stated.

Powell also touched on the topic of LGBTQ+ representation, which is a huge part in ‘AHS: NYC.’

“It was really thrilling for me to join this cast in particular because, like you were just saying about representation, so many of the people who are in this cast are the men that I have looked to as inspirations,” he expressed.

The actor also recalled how he looked up to co-stars Zach Quinto, Russell Tovey and Joe Mantello when he was just starting out in the entertainment industry.

“I remember when I was graduating from college and just trying to imagine where I fit into this industry, I was looking to people like Zach Quinto and Russell Tovey and Joe Mantello, all of these people who had really arrived at a certain place in the industry and gave me something to look to, so to be invited to be part of this cast was really special for me because I’ve looked up to all of these people for so long,” he shared.

Powell added,

“And to think that maybe there’s somebody looking at me now as part of this group, it’s really special to me to be involved and to be able to represent something for someone else.”

