It Just Got Hotter with ‘Elite’ Season 7’s Latest Teaser

Netflix recently announced the release date of ‘Elite’ Season 7, and the exciting news was revealed during Netflix’s TUDUM event.

The announcement video starts off with the students of Las Encinas falling from the sky. They then land on a sandy landscape where things get hot and heavy between each pair. The characters make out in the sandy realm while André Lamoglia’s character in the middle seems to be quite distressed.

At some point, the video alternates between the steamy scenes in the sandy landscape and a darker place where the characters continue to get hot and heavy. Lamoglia’s Iván starts running, and he seems to pull Fernando Lindez away from Omar Ayuso, who were previously one of the pairs making out.

The other characters start running as well, and then the release date suddenly drops… Moreover, the video also features Valentina Zenere’s Isadora stating the lines:

“Am I happy with who I am? Am I happy with the people around me?” “Do you feel we’re actually living or just existing?”

The upcoming season will welcome back Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia and Omar Ayuso as Omar. Not to mention, the new cast members include: Mirela Balic, Fernando Lindez, Gleb Abrosimov, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin, and Maribel Verdu.

‘Elite’ Season 7 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 20. In the meantime, you can watch the V steamy date announcement video here:

Source: tvinsider.com