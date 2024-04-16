It’s a Very Good Morning for Diplo Going Full Commando!

Diplo recently posted a thirst trap, and it just so happens to be of him going full commando, showing off his booty to all of Instagram.

On the caption of his post, the 45-year-old DJ and music producer simply wrote:

“good morning,” but packed on the thirst trapping. 😉

Needless to say, people were left thirsting for more. Some of them were zooming, saving, and even editing to brighten up the photo. Not to mention, there was no holding back in the comments section, and here are some of their feels ’cause we could probably relate to them.

“i can’t say I didn’t zoom in,” @dannyxxboi wrote.

“Too bad the statistics can’t show you how many people saved this photo to brighten it,” @primalkiss commented.

“Now turn around,” @missingcolors suggested.

“don’t be afraid to turn around daddy,” @wallymontesdeoca expressed.

“Beautiful view. For the sunrise,” @anyanovikova also commented.

Now dropping Diplo’s bare booty pic…

Moreover, the DJ is very much open on social media, sharing updates about his work and personal life here and there. Aside from that, he also frequently posts V sexy pics on the gram, and his followers have been spoiled with them this past month.

That being said, here are more of Diplo’s recent thirst traps: