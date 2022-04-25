It’s Never Too Late to be the Best Version of You! But…

Whether you come out to your closest friends and family or in front of a group filled with hundreds of fans, whether you come out at age 16 or age 47, the journey is ultimately yours!

Actor and writer Misha Collins shocked attendees at Creation Entertainment’s Official Supernatural Convention on Saturday, April 23rd, when he announced to the crowd that he identifies as bisexual. He also identifies as an introvert and extrovert at the same time. But did he really come out as bi or was he just using terminology related to two sides of a coin or yin and yang? If you’re wondering did he really come out or how all three of these revelations came about – just peep the Twitter video embedded for you below.

Misha Collins is most known to television viewers as Castiel in 146 episodes of Supernatural. While the show aired on the CW from 2005 to 2020, Collins only starred from 2008 onward. He’s also known for small, recurring roles on 24 and ER in the early 2000’s. Speaking of Supernatural, it’s important to note that Collins’ character, Castiel, came out as gay in the hit series’ final season.

Congratulations on finally living your truth, Misha!? But did he really come out?

Well, semi false alarm. Misha took to Twitter to clarify. Here’s the beginning of the 5-part Tweet. Click Read the full to hop over to Twitter for his full statement.

I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. 1/5 🧵 — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 25, 2022

The fifth part stated –

I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening. Thanks and I’m sorry,

Thanks for the apology! Was it needed? Was there harm done? It got us all talking and not in a bad way, we don’t think.

What are your thoughts Instincters?

