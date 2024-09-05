It’s Official! Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are Married

The Dear Evan Hansen alums tied the knot on September 1, over Labor Day weekend, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

In an interview with Vogue, the two shared details about the celebration that spanned three days, beginning with a traditional Shabbat dinner on Friday night, honoring Platt’s observant Jewish relatives. On Saturday, Noah and Ben kept the festivities going with a casual bar hangout, games, and a pizza party at Lombardi’s Pizza at Cellar Dog in the West Village. The festivities culminated on Sunday with a wedding ceremony held in Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn and a very casual, but fun, after-party at Sunny’s Bar for some Shake Shack and some musical fun.

The pair first met in 2015 when their mutual friends were working on a web series. Recalling having mutual crushes on each other, Ben told Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the latter’s podcast that he was invited as a guest, adding:

“The first time I ever met him was in his mom’s apartment where they were shooting it and doing, like, improv with him.”

As fate would have it, the two would eventually cross paths again in 2017 when Galvin took on the role of Evan Hansen from Platt. In fact, Platt’s last performance in the titular for Dear Evan Hansen would mark Galvin’s first time on Platt’s Instagram feed, where the latter captioned the post:

“me & noah making theatre camp”

Talking about the festivities to Vogue, Noah elaborated on all the details the newlyweds wanted for their wedding–a cross between tradition and style:

“We all worked together to settle on a vision that upheld some of the honored traditions of Ben’s family and celebrated the artistic prowess of mine. Then we wrapped it all up in a colorful—but chic—gay bow. And, dancing was our priority at every turn!”

For their Sunday nuptials, the pair chose to wear matching cream suits that were designed by their long time friend and stylist, Jared Ellner. Underneath the suits, the pair had lace button-downs, which were perfect since they both took off their blazers when it was time for dancing. Their wedding outfits were perfectly rounded out by the addition of the most symbolic element of the day–their wedding bands. For the rings, the now-married couple went back to jewelry designer Grace Lee who designed their engagement bands. Noah described their wedding bands as having “a diamond and each other’s birthstone embedded in a simple gold band with rounded edges.”

After the wedding nuptials, the wedding party continued onto Sunny’s bar where friends and family sang and danced until the whee hours of the morning–that is, until they were kicked out–all in good fun.

Memories were made and Noah and Ben could not have asked for a better wedding. Ben says, “We wanted the dancing to go off. We feel that all missions were accomplished!” Noah happily says about their wedding:

“Mostly we’re happy we get to keep hanging out forever.”

Ben says of accomplishing their wedding plans:

“Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building.”

By the looks on everyone’s faces during the weekend wedding spree, everyone had a blast with the newlyweds and all goals were accomplished. Congratulations to Ben and Noah!

Sources: Vogue, People