It’s Official: Hocus Pocus Is Gets A Sequel

Sarah Jessica Parker And The Other Leads Excite Lifelong Fans With Sequel Announcement

After many years of speculation and pleas from lifelong fans of the beloved Disney film Hocus Pocus, we’re finally being treated to a sequel to the original film with the three titular stars. As you’re probably aware, the 1993 horror (for Disney standards) movie starred legendary gay icon, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Bradshaw pre-Sex in the City, and the quirky and talented Broadway juggernaut or Hank Hill’s animated wife, Kathy Najimy. Essentially fan fictionalized storylines have been bumming around the internet for years, like taking the ladies out of Salem and into New York, but none of the big three ever confirmed and Disney was mum. Now, our favorites are celebrating on their social media with official announcements and you can literally hear the catchphrases in your head!

And it appears that we’ll be getting some heavy girl power with the upcoming movie, slated to release in fall (AKA Halloween) 2022 on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+. Perhaps we should expect to see some successors to the Sanderson sisters’ brooms? The official plot reads:

The sequel centers on three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

The first film was progressively female-forward despite having a white knight in Omri Katz’s typical ‘90s suburban hero. Still, the three witches, beauty and eventual scream queen, Vinessa Shaw, and the darling and rebellious child actress, Thora Birch, rounded out the stellar all-star cast to make a movie that will continue to be viewed and loved for decades to come. While Katz no longer acts, Shaw’s still in the limelight in low budget horror films and held a recurring role in Showtime’s Ray Donovan. Birch has popped up in a variety of films since Hocus, including being nude (while underage) in a daring role of Kevin Spacey’s daughter in American Beauty. Any fan would like to see the three kids back in adulthood fighting off the Sandersons again, or maybe it’s one of their daughters in the new leading roles. A few days ago, Birch teased on Twitter that she was already in “the know” of the upcoming film, so she very well could play a part in the sequel, even if it won’t be as large of a character as she was before.

2022 will be “Mah-velous! “. pic.twitter.com/OpOFXaGUbK — Thora Birch (@1107miss) May 14, 2021

How excited are you for the Hocus Pocus sequel?!

Writer’s Note A: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.