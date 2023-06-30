It’s Timothée Chalamet VS. Austin Butler in ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer

Warner Bros. recently released the highly anticipated official trailer of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ and the trailer alone is quite EPIC, to say the least.

In the first installment, Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides loses his father, and he is set to seek revenge against the Emperor (Christopher Walken) in the sequel. He convinces Chani (Zendaya), Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and the Fremen to join his fight for revenge and freedom against the Harkonnens, who murdered his father and ultimately destroyed his family.

Advertisement

According to Collider, “the sands of the desert will be soaked in blood, when the Fremen launch their war on the people that have oppressed the galaxy for years.” Meanwhile, Austin Butler looks unrecognizable as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

The Emperor orders Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen to hunt down Paul, and we get to see a glimpse of the two fighting against each other in the trailer. Not to mention, Florence Pugh has also joined the cast of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ where she is playing the role of the Emperor’s daughter Princess Irulan.

Advertisement

Moreover, Paul and Chani seem to have fallen in love with each other, however, according to the film’s synopsis:

“Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he [Paul] endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Advertisement

‘Dune: Part Two’ is set to arrive in theaters on November 3. In the meantime, you can watch the epic official trailer here:

Sources: collider.com, people.com