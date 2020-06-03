Ivanka Trump Posts Pride Tweet Denouncing Hate

What do you with a tone-deaf girl like Ivanka? Apparently, the answer is read her for filth. With June 1st being the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, many people have started posting messages to commemorate Pride, and one of those people was President Trump’s daughter and White House Special Advisor, Ivanka Trump. The first daughter posted her Pride tweet with the phrase “Less hate, more love.”

It did not take long for people to call her out. Some called out the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policies, while others tweeted photos from the attack on the protestors in D.C. to callout Ivanka’s complicity.

You call for less hate, @IvankaTrump? Tell your father. pic.twitter.com/EDGWSHq6Kg — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) June 1, 2020

Ivanka’s tweet on Monday was not the first time she had tweeted a tone-deaf pride message only to have a wealth of critical tweets unleashed on her. In 2017, Ivanka tweeted:

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

The response, as expected, was immense and full of vitriol.

Nor had this been the first time Ivanka posted a tone-deaf tweet.

Of course, you cannot blame people for their rebuke of the First Daughter. She has the ear of the President not only because of her familial connection to the President, but also according to her Twitter bio she is “Advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship.” Yet she has posed in pictures with Jim Garlow, who has said many inflammatory things about the LGBTQ+ community.

Many have likened her to Marie Antoinette for her tone-deaf social media posts.

Source: Time Magazine, GLAAD, Teen Vogue,