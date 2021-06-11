‘I’ve Been Called That A Lot…Sure, I’m A Zaddy’

HOT

Chris Meloni (photo: Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC license)

Former Law & Order: SVU star Chris Meloni (now in his own franchise spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime) has long been on our radar not only for his obvious ‘daddydom’ but that bootylicious backside.

And the fun part of it all is Meloni (and his wicked sense of humor) is totally down with us noticing those marvelous melons.

In a new feature with Interview Magazine, Meloni addresses several topics head-on including how those gonzo glutes came to be.

“This is what has happened,” says Meloni. “I’ve been blessed with glutes that have an attractive shape. But I have a trainer, and we’re going through bodybuilding phases, and where everyone kind of caught me was that I’d been preparing for one year in a very high-intensity weight training program that actually focused on legs.” 

Our man Meloni added, “So I guess you could argue that the glute-peeping public are now reaping the benefits of all that hard work.”

Yes. Definitely count us as the ‘gluten-peeping public’ and we publicly applaud the hard work. And Meloni’s sassy Twitter responses are the icing on those ‘cakes.’

Interview also queries our hero on if he really is the ‘zaddy’ we see him to be. (The Urban Dictionary defines zaddy as a “handsome, fashionable, sexy man with swag.”

True to form, Meloni is straight-up on the label: “I’ve been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it? Sure, I’m a zaddy.”

#swag

Interview also features Meloni in a retro-style photoshoot capturing some tongue-in-cheek workout pics while he addresses other topics like his ‘favorite tool in the house’ and more.

While we’re here, for a little #FBF action, let’s peruse just a bit of Meloni’s social media where he puts some of that swag on display. #BestButtInPrimeTime

 

 

(Source: Interview Magazine)

