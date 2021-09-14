Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the deadly 2018 Parkland school shooting, came out today via a letter posted on his Twitter account.

Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, Kasky stepped up and into the national spotlight with several of his fellow school survivors including David Hogg and openly bisexual Emma González. Kasky and company helped organize the 2018 March for Our Lives event advocating gun reform legislation to stem the tide of mass shootings in the U.S.

In 2019, he was invited to attend the State of the Union address as a guest of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Kasky, who is now a student at Columbia University, begins his open letter on a light note writing, “Hi, got a second? How about a minute? Alright, great, I’m queer.”

Nice and to the point.

He continued saying he doesn’t know “exactly what ‘type’ of queer” he is, but he’s ok with that. He might be bi, he might be demisexual (sexual attraction based solely on emotional connection), but he’ll figure that out later.

Kasky shares that his journey towards self-acceptance has been going on for years before adding, “I’ve wanted to be straight for so long. A straight guy who’s done some gay stuff here and there. There’s so much security in heterosexuality.”

Along the way, the 21-year-old acknowledged the privilege he experiences being a white cisgender man: “Queer people who are not white cisgender men are subject to infinitely more doubt, anguish, and discrimination than I will ever face.”

Additionally, Kasky tipped his hat to queer activists – specifically queer activists of color – who paved the way for him to be able to come out today.

Coming out is electric. Don’t rush it, but damn, this shit is great. I feel so radical, so me. — Cam (@cameron_kasky) September 13, 2021

Kasky also clapped back at naysayers who poo-poo the concept of bisexuality.

“Bisexual men are told they’re just gay but afraid to admit it and bisexual women are told they’re just straight and having a little fun,” Kasky wrote. “We need this to change forever.”

He closed the missive with some advice to others searching to find themselves:

“To those of you who are also struggling to find an identity that you find authentic, take your time. Look inwards and indulge in your beauty and light. You’ll find so much to love, so much to be proud of.”

Kasky followed up with some playful tweets including an invite to Lil Nas X:

Wait does this mean I have to start going to the gym — Cam (@cameron_kasky) September 13, 2021

Not to be a pest but just bumping this @LilNasX I’m sure you’re busy but if your reps want to reach out or anything- — Cam (@cameron_kasky) September 13, 2021

(Lead image via screen capture/YouTube)