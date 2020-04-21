J August Richards Talks Coming Out & His Black, Gay, Doctor Dad Role

A former star from a popular late ‘90s/early 2000s show is sharing his truth with the world.

Actor J. August Richards is a respected name in the sci-fi and fantasy sections of entertainment media and consumption. This is because of his roles as Charles Gunn in Angel, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff, and as Mike Peterson in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. But it’s his current gig on NBC’s Council of Dads that led to Richards’ biggest reveal. Specifically, playing a married gay man helped Richards’ to come out as gay himself.

On Council of Dads, J. August Richards playing Dr, Oliver Post, a “Black gay professional married to a Black gay professional” and father to a daughter. While talking about the show for an Instagram Live interview, Richards shared that he couldn’t portray the character “honestly” without first coming out to the public.

Family is so important to @CouncilofDads — and humor holds us together in difficult times. #CouncilofDads pic.twitter.com/qH8LmanNSB — thismiconeill (@thisMicONeill) March 25, 2020

This revelation came after acknowledging the fact that Dr. Post is so unique to television. Black gay men are rarely depicted on tv and are not often shown dating other Black men. On top of that, Dr. Post is a father. Knowing this, interviewer Michele Weaver asked Richards, “Do you feel, whether it’s pressure or responsibility or something additional because of how unique Oliver is to television?”

“Absolutely,” Richards responded. “I would say pressure and responsibility.”

“I knew how I was affected by the people of color that I saw on television – or didn’t see on television,” he added. “So this being a married gay man with a family… you know, you have an opportunity to put an image into millions of homes. I wanted that image to be honest and I wanted it to be correct, you know?”

“I knew that I could not portray this gay man honestly without letting you all know that I am a gay man myself.”

Thank you, J. August Richards, for sharing your truth. We look forward to seeing more of you and Dr. Oliver Post in the future.