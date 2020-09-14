J.K. Rowling Wrote A Book About A Crossdressing Murderer?

A crossdressing serial killer? Really, J.K.?

Earlier today, #RIPJKRowling started to trend on Twitter. While public hate for the formerly beloved writer is nothing new for Twitter, it’s the author’s latest work that charged the most recent public outcry.

This Tuesday, September 15, Rowling, under her pen name Robert Galbraith, is releasing a new book called Troubled Blood. After the book’s plot leaked, the general public found out that the murderer is a male serial killer who dresses as a woman while committing his crimes.

While some have come to Rowling’s defense by saying that a crossdressing killer is not a new concept to murder mysteries or horror, ie Psycho or Silence of the Lambs, the significance of Rowling penning the story is gripping. Earlier this year, Rowling lost the trust of many followers and fans after she made several transphobic statements.

“I’m concerned about the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be detransitioning (returning to their original sex), because they regret taking steps that have, in some cases, altered their bodies irrevocably, and taken away their fertility,” she wrote in June.

It's impressive how fixed an idea "transvestite serial killer" is as a trope given how it's… never happened? Like, to the point where Russian police famously failed to catch a female serial killer because they'd convinced themselves they were looking for a transvestite… — Writer of Wrongs (@onyxaminedlife) September 13, 2020

“The meat of the book is the investigation into a cold case: the disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974, thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer,” wrote the Telegraph in a review of Troubled Blood. “One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress.”

In response to her continual statements, many former fans, and cast members of the Harry Potter movie series, have condemned Rowling on Twitter. That then led to today’s #RIPJKRowling hashtag.

“#RIPJKRowling she aint dead but her career is,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Imagine getting cancelled so hard, we have to pretend that you died,” wrote another.

JUST IN: Jk Rowling just admitted that Lady Gaga wrote the entire Harry Potter series and she wanted to apologize to everyone for lying before she passed away, TMZ reports. #RIPJKRowling pic.twitter.com/JfWABXAaPs — CNN Breaking News 🍥 (@alluregaga) September 14, 2020

#RIPJKRowling she aint dead but her career is 😜 pic.twitter.com/45JReVZrRl — daisy (@gxldenweasley) September 14, 2020

this is honestly hilarious they’re so tired of y’all #RIPJKRowling pic.twitter.com/S8EclY38Lb — dean 🥪🏆 (@macfindspride) September 14, 2020

in memory of jk rowling. she ain’t dead, but she killed her own career by proudly hating trans people & no one would really miss her that much anyway #ripjkrowling pic.twitter.com/H6akxK0cVv — patback (@memeforhire) September 14, 2020

Former Sex In The City star and former New York State gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon also spoke out on how Rowling’s words have harmed her trans son and many trans children like him.

“It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter. We’re a Harry Potter family,” she explained to the Independent. “The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it’s just… it’s really baffling.”

“I know she feels like she’s standing up for feminism, but I don’t get it,” Nixon added.

The fact the disgusting hashtag #RIPJKRowling is trending on this mess of a platform, tells you everything you need to know about the mindset of these TRAs. Read the comments. Don’t ever ask me to justify my position on this again. It’s sick. Just sick. #IStandWithJKRowling — James Dreyfus 🟥 (@DreyfusJames) September 14, 2020

The fact #RIPJKRowling is trending says all you need to know about the woke brigade – they’re nastier & more viciously intolerant than anyone they preach about. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2020

That said, there are many who have come to the defense of J.K. Rowling. According to the Vancouver Sun, a billboard reading, “I Love JK Rowling” appeared in East Vancouver before being taken down within 24 hours. In addition, the hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling has trended twice in the past few months.

It seems the very being of J.K. Rowling has become a polarizing issue and it doesn’t look like that argument will stop anytime soon. J.K. herself won’t allow it to.

Source: Telegraph, The Independent, The Vancouver Sun,