Jack Donoghue Goes ‘Mostly’ Nude on Instagram

Lana Del Rey’s ex-boyfriend, Jack Donoghue, recently took to Instagram with a very brave post. The 34-year-old went completely nude with only a beer emoji covering his privates, while also divulging to his followers that he’s admitting being an alcoholic. This is hopefully just step one in his healing journey.

The snap, which is both sexy and courageous, was shared in his Instagram stories – which means it’s disappeared from his profile at this point. Luckily, our friends at Cocktails & Cocktalk were able to screenshot the story and I’ve provided it below for your thirsting convenience.

Advertisement

But who is Jack Donoghue other than the ex-boyfriend of Lana Del Rey and Courtney Love?

Jack is often hailed as the founder of “witch house,” a very niche genre of music, thanks to his duo – Salem. He’s also an accomplished songwriter and shares credits on hits like Kanye West’s ‘Black Skinbird’ and Charli XCX’s ‘Stay Away’ – among many more.

Advertisement

And I’m a sucker for a good bear…

Here’s hoping Mr. Donoghue exactly what he needs to live a healthy life.

Source: Cocktails & Cocktalk

Advertisement