Jack O’Connell Opens Up About His Steamy Naked Dance Scene

Jack O’Connell is starring alongside Emma Corrin in Netflix’s romance-drama film ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ and it has a lot of steamy scenes that had Twitter thirsting for more… 😉

In a recent interview with Radio Times, the two stars opened up about their naked dance in the rain scene, which they revealed was not choreographed.

“I’ve been naked on camera before so it couldn’t be any worse. I’ve been naked on stage. I think what was especially daunting is that you didn’t know how it was going to pan out. Because literally, the description was just dancing in the rain,” O’Connell shared.

Corrin further explained,

“And we chose not to choreograph it because we wanted that spontaneity. I’m glad we didn’t, but it also did mean that it was completely up to us in the moment of what we did, and we just had to sort of dive in.”

O’Connell admitted that he was a bit apprehensive about how the scene would turn out, but it eventually worked out for them.

“I was having kittens about that. I didn’t know how it was gonna unfold. But I think thankfully, I feel like we got to a place that was freeing and liberating, but you know, still made sense as well,” the 32-year-old English actor expressed.

Netflix’s ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ is a 2022 film adaptation of English writer D.H. Lawrence’s seminal 1928 novel of the same title. The movie’s official synopsis reads:

“Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.”

Corrin portrays the character of Connie Reid, aka Lady Chatterley, while O’Connell plays the role of a gamekeeper named Oliver Mellors, who is her lover.

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

