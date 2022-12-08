Jack O’Connell Opens Up About His Steamy Naked Dance Scene

Jack O’Connell is starring alongside Emma Corrin in Netflix’s romance-drama film ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ and it has a lot of steamy scenes that had Twitter thirsting for more… 😉

In a recent interview with Radio Times, the two stars opened up about their naked dance in the rain scene, which they revealed was not choreographed.

Erotic novel 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' gets new version in streaming.. Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell pic.twitter.com/PgrobmRYBx — 𝒵✨ (@errwoz) December 2, 2022

“I’ve been naked on camera before so it couldn’t be any worse. I’ve been naked on stage. I think what was especially daunting is that you didn’t know how it was going to pan out. Because literally, the description was just dancing in the rain,” O’Connell shared.

Corrin further explained,

“And we chose not to choreograph it because we wanted that spontaneity. I’m glad we didn’t, but it also did mean that it was completely up to us in the moment of what we did, and we just had to sort of dive in.”

O’Connell admitted that he was a bit apprehensive about how the scene would turn out, but it eventually worked out for them.

“I was having kittens about that. I didn’t know how it was gonna unfold. But I think thankfully, I feel like we got to a place that was freeing and liberating, but you know, still made sense as well,” the 32-year-old English actor expressed.

Netflix’s ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ is a 2022 film adaptation of English writer D.H. Lawrence’s seminal 1928 novel of the same title. The movie’s official synopsis reads:

“Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.”

Corrin portrays the character of Connie Reid, aka Lady Chatterley, while O’Connell plays the role of a gamekeeper named Oliver Mellors, who is her lover.

And now, we move on to Twitter’s sentiments about the hottie that is Jack O’Connell as Oliver…

Jack O'Connell (phenomenal actor, btw) had me in a chokehold ever since I saw him in "Skins." But that whole part of Lady Chatterley's Lover in the woods? Saying things like "take that off," "lie down," and "look at me"? LAWD. I had to pause it and take a whole moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/1Z96RRvOwt — TATA MIC⁷ • Easy Baek Oven (@SAMMI____) December 4, 2022

the sluttiest thing a man can do is be jack o’connell in lady chatterley’s lover — pussymus prime (@illegalbIonde) December 3, 2022

jack o’connell said “look at me” and i was disoriented for the rest of the movie. i didn’t hear a single word out anybody’s mouth for the next hour of Lady Chatterley’s Lover pic.twitter.com/ks1xzqAQLM — MIKSMAS SZN!!! 🧑🏽‍🎄🎄 (@mwa06105245) December 4, 2022

jack o’connell em lady chatterley’s lover pic.twitter.com/uVgZTlFyuH — bia’s house 🙂 (@biamsousa) December 3, 2022

I've rewatched all the sex scenes three times. Coming up four times soon. He is so charismatic. WATCH IT NOW!!! #LadyChatterleysLover #JackOConnell — Marsha is tired (@Empress_Marsha) December 4, 2022

You can also see MORE of Jack O’Connell here. 😉

Just leaving this here as well for you to take a sneak peek into some of the steamy scenes:

"It's amazing, isn't it? How someone can get so into your blood." Based on the controversial novel, Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell star in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Premiering December 2. pic.twitter.com/fxeh5KDcf8 — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2022

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: digitalspy.com, screenrant.com