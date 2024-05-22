Jacob Anderson on Sparking Up Chemistry with Sam Reid and Assad Zaman

‘Interview with the Vampire’ has got the viewers falling for its bloody sexy charm, and Jacob Anderson recently revealed the secret to his steamy chemistry with his on-screen lovers Sam Reid and Assad Zaman.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Anderson stated:

“I think the chemistry between Sam and I is based on a similarity in approach, and the way we think about these characters. Also, we just get on—I think that that translates in a way.”

The 33-year-old British actor and musician is playing the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac, Reid is starring as Lestat de Lioncourt and Zaman is portraying the character of Armand in the hit TV series. Anderson then continued by talking about his chemistry with Zaman.

“Me and Assad [Zaman] have a different kind of working method, and that brings its own chemistry. But I don’t know if we ever tried for chemistry. I think we both made a conscious decision to not try to replicate Louis and Lestat’s relationship. Before we started shooting, we had a Zoom and we were just like, ‘Let’s not compare and contrast. Their thing is their thing. Let’s see how this pans out,’” he explained.

The actor further expressed,

“Because [Louis and Armand’s] relationship is very different. It’s based on a very different kind of dynamic. And it’s probably a harder dynamic to plan too far ahead, because they’ve been together for 70 years. How do you map that out? You just have to do it as it comes.”

Moreover, new episodes of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2 are scheduled to be released every Sunday on AMC and AMC+, with the season finale airing on June 30, 2024.

Sources: menshealth.com, collider.com, imdb.com