Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan Show Intense Queer Chemistry at Premiere

And so it happens again… The internet was left in shambles after Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan showed their intense chemistry at the premiere of their upcoming film ‘Saltburn’.

In an interview with PinkNews, Academy Award winning director Emerald Fennell confirmed that the highly anticipated movie is “absolutely” a queer thriller where “everyone wants everyone.” Not to mention, it also promises to bring us “a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire.”

The official synopsis of ‘Saltburn’ reads:

“Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

The film’s Los Angeles premiere was held on November 14, and it seems like Elordi and Keoghan leaned in to the queerness of their characters, as they exuded a strong queer chemistry together.

In fact, there was a moment on the red carpet where Keoghan was staring intensely at Elordi while the cameras were flashing. Elordi noticed him staring and leaned in closer. Keoghan did the same, all while maintaining the intensity of his gaze.

The actors leaning in closer was just an almost kiss though, as Elordi and Keoghan quickly pulled away while laughing. Little did these hotties know that what they pulled off will send the internet into a frenzy…

You can watch the videos here:

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan at the ‘SALTBURN’ premiere.

pic.twitter.com/uUxQl2NQbj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 15, 2023

Moreover, ‘Saltburn’ is set to be released in selected cinemas on November 17, and will thereafter be showing in all cinemas on November 24.

