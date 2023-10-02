Jacob Elordi Hints at His Mysterious ‘Saltburn’ Character

Jacob Elordi is starring in the highly anticipated LGBTQ+ film, ‘Saltburn’, and he recently revealed an intriguing hint about his character.

Elordi is portraying the character of “charming and aristocratic” Felix Catton, while

Barry Keoghan is playing the role a student named Oliver Quick. The much-awaited thriller is described as a “story of obsession,” and the synopsis via Collider / Amazon reads:

“Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

In a new interview with British Vogue, Elordi compared his ‘Euphoria’ character Nate Jacobs to his mysterious role in ‘Saltburn’. He revealed that Felix is much “scarier” than Nate because of his entitlement to owning “well, everything,” as well as being a “subtle” manifestation of patriarchal values.

Moreover, ‘Saltburn’ is written and directed by English actress and filmmaker, Emerald Fennell, who spilled the tea regarding the film’s steamy themes and topics.

“I wanted to make something sexy. I wanted to make something about boys. I wanted to make something that felt very different to the last thing I made. And, honestly, my favorite genre slash sub-genre of anything is: something happens in a country house one summer,” she told the outlet.

Fennell further expressed,

“Generally, because I’m quite facile, I think everything has to do with sex, and I think our fetishization of the country house and titles is completely sadomasochistic. I’m utterly obsessed with how we relate to things that we want and desire, and also kind of hate and know are unattainable: things that we know will never love us back, whether that’s a person or a house or a culture. And yet we can’t f**king stop being desperately attached to them.”

‘Saltburn’ is set to have limited screenings in the US beginning on November 17, and will then be showing in more theaters on November 22. In the meantime, you can watch the exciting teaser trailer here:

