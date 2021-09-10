Jade Jolie’s Nazi-Themed Adult Film Resurfaces

Content Warning: Nazi Imagery

Drag Race alum Jade Jolie is no longer defending their Nazi porn past.

The Season 5 alum released a public apology through an Instagram story shortly after being added to the Dragula Season 4 cast. In the apology, Jolie thanked followers “for the love and support” as well as for keeping her accountable.

“When I was in my younger youth, I was down on my luck financially and did adult film work to survive,” Jolie wrote. “During one of the shoots I was involved in, I was asked to portray a nazi soldier in a scene. Against my better judgment and with an abusive partner pushing me to say yes, I chose to participate and I have felt shame and regret for that decision every day.”

While nowadays, several Drag Race alums have OnlyFans accounts, Jade Jolie was one of the show’s first queens to have a past in sex work. Before her season even started, news of her work under the name “Tristian Everhard” made its way into the news circuit and social media platforms.

In response to the public attention to their porn past, Jade Jolie said that she doesn’t regret it. But that was more about the sex work in general and not about the Nazi-themed video.

“You know, as far as that goes, I’m never going to regret anything I had to do,” Jade said in an interview with Boy Culture. “I had to make life decisions when I was young, to get by, the get where I am now. So I support everyone. You can come from somewhere like that and to be where I am now, so just don’t ever give up on yourself and don’t let anyone get you down.”

But the discovery of Everhard’s appearance in a Nazi-themed video led to some justifiable controversy. The image of Everhard in an oversized trench coat performing the Nazi salute with two similarly dressed twinks especially didn’t help.

And as The Sword reports, Jade Jolie didn’t always feel “shame and regret” for the film. That’s despite what Jolie recently stated in the apology. In 2013, Drag Race winner Sharon Needles shared The Sword’s coverage of the situation. Jade Jolie then responded, “NOT sorry bout it.”

But that was eight years ago. People and their perspectives change. Jade Jolie has now apologized. But does she mean it? She’s already been caught in one lie (about always regretting it). And will not just Jolie’s fans but Drag Race fans accept the apology and move on? Time, and the response to Dragula season 4, will tell.

Source: The Sword, Boy Culture,