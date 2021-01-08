Jake Angeli, aka the ‘QShaman,’ Was Among First ID’d in Capitol Attack

If you watched the domestic terrorist attack on the United States Capitol Building on Wednesday, you might have noticed the guy who took his love of role-playing too far. Wearing a horned helmet, red, white, and blue face makeup, and no shirt, Jake Angeli, also known as the “Q Shaman,” is a follower of the alt-right group, QAnon, who believe that many prominent celebrities and politicians are part of a large Satanic pedophile network.

Angeli was one of the first identified from the large group that stormed the Capitol building due to his countless appearances at right-wing rallies in Arizona. According to AZ Central, the website for the Phoenix newspaper, The Arizona Republic, Angeli would carry a sign saying, “Q sent me.” and yell out the question, “You know who Q is?”

Angeli was also quoted by The Arizona Republic saying:

“The snowball has been rolling and it’s only getting bigger. We’re the mainstream now.”

Angeli is seen in the upper sections of the Senate chamber before going to sit in the seat that was occupied by Vice President Mike Pence during the Electoral College certification, not more than an hour earlier.

In a phone interview with journalist Tik Root, Angeli claimed he had not been contacted by Washington DC Police even though he is on their persons of interest list. Angeli also told Root about possibly returning to DC for Biden’s inauguration.

Horned mobber (aka Jake Angeli or Chansley) is atop @DCPoliceDept wanted list. But when I spoke w/ him this morning, he said he hadn’t been contacted by law enforcement, wasn’t worried abt arrest & was headed home. "If I could come back for the inauguration, that would be great." pic.twitter.com/JKqLR4lbFl — Tik Root (@TikRoot) January 7, 2021

Angeli has also become the subject of numerous memes.

Viking Daniel Boon should be required to wear his costume for the duration of his prison term. pic.twitter.com/TGWIS9cRnS — Ed Helms (@edhelms) January 7, 2021

Can't believe the village people invaded the US CAPITOL BUILDING😂 pic.twitter.com/WIdSGk7QKR — Ricky Yates (@rickyyates1981) January 6, 2021

When you order a Village People album on Wish !!! pic.twitter.com/zYBEa5H7w5 — Wes Curtis (@Wesc72) January 6, 2021

There are even instructions on how to make your own Q Shaman costume.

Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: AZ Central, Tik Root Official Twitter Page, Brett Levy Official Twitter Page, Know Your Memes, The Sun