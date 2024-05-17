Jake Borelli Is Set to Exit ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Next Season

Jake Borelli has been a part of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for seven years now, and he is sadly leaving the show next season after being a series regular for the past five seasons.

Advertisement

The reason for his departure is reportedly because of a budget cut, as long-running shows become pricier as they age. According to Deadline, such financial concessions is affecting the cast “with a reduction of their episodic guarantees.”

Borelli’s Levi Schmitt has been an integral role for LGBTQ+ representation in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. In fact, his character’s past relationship with Alex Landi’s Dr. Nico Kim was the series’ first same-sex male romance involving two doctors.

Advertisement

Borelli came out back in 2018, and on his Instagram post, he wrote:

“As a gay guy myself, tonight’s episode was so special to me,” referring to Levi and Nico’s kissing scene at the hospital.

“This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I’m able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey’s Anatomy. His vulnerability and courage inspire me every day, and I hope he can do the same for you,” the actor further expressed.

Advertisement

Moreover, Borelli is reportedly in negotiation to return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s next season for several episodes to conclude his character’s storyline.

Sources: deadline.com, digitalspy.com