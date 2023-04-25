Jake Foy On Playing Gay Cowboy in Hallmark’s New Western Series ‘Ride’

Best known for starring in TV movies such as When Christmas Was Young, A Little Daytime Drama, and Love in Store, as well as appearing on TV shows like Designated Survivor, and Reign, queer actor Jake Foy can now been seen in Hallmark’s new Western drama series Ride.

Following the McMurray family, who is part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, they struggle to keep their beloved Colorado ranch afloat after suffering a tragic loss. Foy plays youngest son, Tuff, an extremely likable character whose queerness is embraced by his relatives and the community at large.

Advertisement

Unlike several other family-oriented cable networks that insist on erasing the existence of LGBTQ characters, the Hallmark Channel is reaffirming its commitment to queer inclusion, making sure its movies and TV shows are telling diverse stories when it comes to gender, race, and sexual orientation.

Foy sat down with Instinct to talk more about playing Tuff and queer representation, as well as his excitement to provide a new take on the familiar archetype of a cowboy and how his character’s LGBTQ identity is not a main point of questioning within the story.

Advertisement

Check out the full interview below.

Jake Foy (Tuff McMurray)…

Follow Foy: Twitter | Instagram

New episodes of Ride air every Sunday on Hallmark Channel, and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.