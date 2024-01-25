Jake Gyllenhaal Is Looking HOT AF in ‘Road House’ Remake Poster

Prime Video recently dropped the movie poster for the ‘Road House’ remake, and Jake Gyllenhaal is looking V sultry in it…

In the photo, the 43-year-old actor is looking intensely straight at the camera while sitting down — manspread and all. He has bloody cuts on different parts of his body, and is sporting a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

As for his outfit, Gyllenhaal is wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a pair of jeans. Not to mention, his shirt is completely open, revealing his V toned torso. Meanwhile, the background shows a bar setting that is in shambles.

You can see the poster for ‘Road House’ remake below:

Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ is a remake of the original 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze. The ‘Brokeback Mountain’ actor is portraying the role of Elwood Dalton, “who leaves his New York City job to work as a bouncer at a Missouri club called the Double Deuce,” as per Hollywood Life.

Aside from Gyllenhaal, the cast of the film also includes: Daniela Melchior, former MMA fighter Conor McGregor, Bill Magnussen, Jessica Williams, and Darren Barnet, among other actors and actresses.

Moreover, a plot of ‘Road House’ remake reads:

“Ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.”

Not to mention a synopsis of the film also describes it as an “adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic.” ‘Road House’ remake is set to be released on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

