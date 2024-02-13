Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals ‘Road House’ Preparation with Real Punches

Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed a behind-the-scenes video of his training for his latest film ‘Road House’, and it shows him taking real punches on his stomach.

The action/thriller movie is a remake of the original 1989 feature starring Patrick Swayze. Gyllenhaal is playing the role of former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton who ends up “working at a roadhouse in Florida, where corruption is transpiring.”

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.”

Meanwhile, another synopsis noted that the two major changes in the remake include “Dalton being a retired UFC fighter and the bar locale being in the Florida Keys.” Aside from Gyllenhaal, mixed martial artist and professional boxer Conor McGregor is also starring in the movie as Knox, who is the antagonist.

In fact, the official trailer shows a glimpse of his intense face-off with Gyllenhaal. The rest of ‘Road House’s cast includes: Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim De Almeida, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, and Bob Menery.

Going back to his rigorous preparation for the film in the behind-the-scenes video, Gyllenhaal can be seen taking multiple punches from his trainer until his stomach turns red. The 43-year-old actor also noted that he’s doing it because they want the movie to be good.

You can watch his intense training here:

Moreover, ‘Road House’ is set to be released on Prime Video on March 21. In the meantime, you can watch the action-filled official trailer here:

