Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off Buff Physique for New ‘Road House’ Movie

Jake Gyllenhaal is starring as a UFC fighter in the upcoming remake of the 1989 film ‘Road House’, and he is ripped and ready for his newest portrayal.

The 42-year-old American actor is portraying the character of Elwood Dalton, who is described as “a former UFC fighter turned bouncer in the Florida Keys.” As of this writing, not much of the ‘Road House’ remake’s plot has been disclosed.

However, the promotions for the upcoming film has been quite interesting, as Gyllenhaal got involved in an actual UFC event, giving the the remake an exposure to UFC fans. One scene in the movie and UFC crossover involves the actor filming a UFC 285 weigh-ins with former UFC fighter Jay Hieron.

And to that, Screen Rant noted that the scene was a “strategic move to blend the cinematic world with real-life UFC action.” Not to mention, Gyllenhaal also showed off his buff physique during the said scene, and you can watch a clip of it from his appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ 😉

Jake Gyllenhaal got ripped for his upcoming Road House movie! 💪 👀 pic.twitter.com/vuMtBqc6f1 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 21, 2023

Moreover, the ‘Road House’ remake has recently been facing a controversy, and it “will likely” be released for streaming instead of a major theatrical release, which was initially intended, as per Variety.

MovieWeb, also mentioned that the upcoming ‘Road House’ film seems to be set for streaming via MGM+ rather than Prime Video, however, “it could certainly show up on both.” While that is being settled, you can watch a behind-the-scenes video of Gyllenhaal’s preparation and filming for his role as a UFC fighter:

