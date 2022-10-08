Jake Lacy & Lio Tipton Discuss ‘A Friend of the Family’

Peacock is giving true crime lovers a treat with its new series A Friend of the Family.

Based on a true story, the nine-episode drama follows the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped and sexually assaulted multiple times over a period of a few years in the 1970s by a charismatic, obsessed “family friend.” Even though the Broberg’s were devoted to their faith, family, and community, they were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them.

Audiences are shown the devastating effects of grooming and abuse, and how a normal family dealt with the repercussions.

Jan has been open about her terrifying story, which was previously depicted in the 2017 Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.

Starring Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) as Robert “B” Berchtold, the charming but manipulative neighbor who puts everyone around him at ease while carefully plotting the abduction of Jan, and Lio Tipton (America’s Next Top Model, Warm Bodies) as his wife, Gail, it turns out that neither actor knew much about Jan’s story before landing their parts. However, that did not stop them from giving stellar performances.

The duo took some time to talk more about playing the Berchtold’s with Instinct, how they prepared for their roles, the challenges of portraying real-life people, and what they ultimately hope audiences take away from the show.

Check out the exclusive interview below.

