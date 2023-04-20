Jake McDorman Talks Peacock’s New Original Series ‘Mrs. Davis’

We all love a good genre-bending TV show, and Peacock’s new original series Mrs. Davis is giving us exactly that.

Starring GLOW alum Betty Gilpin as Sister Simone, a battle of biblical proportions unfolds when faith is pitted against technology as she and an artificial intelligence become adversaries. In addition to drama and comedy, the series showcases unique takes on history, religion, and sci-fi components, exploring the role AI and technology plays in our lives today.

Advertisement

Mrs. Davis premieres April 20 with four episodes, followed by a new episode airing weekly on Thursdays, and Instinct had the opportunity to sit down and chat with co-star Jake McDorman. Playing Wyatt, Simone’s rebellious ex-boyfriend and leader the the Resistance, he also has a personal vendetta against Mrs. Davis.

McDorman talks more about his excitement for the series and his role, the chemistry between him and Gilpin, and how the show looks at bigger implications of too much technology. Check out the full video interview below.

Advertisement

Jake McDorman (Wiley)…