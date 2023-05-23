Jake Shears Shares Title Track & Video from Upcoming Solo Album

Today, Scissor Sisters superstar Jake Shears released a new single titled “Last Man Dancing,” the title track from his highly-anticipated album that will come out June 2.

A universal message told in novelistic detail, “Last Man Dancing” is a reminder to keep moving whatever life throws at you. Its soaring Abba-esque melody partnered with moving lyrics has the immediate feel of another Shears classic, and he also released an accompany visual that brings the vibrant world of the album to life – a chaotic house party in which Shears earns his trophy not just as the “Last Man Dancing,” but also as one of this generation’s most influential pop stars.

“While not everyone might make it to the end, it’s the last ones dancing who are rewarded with the most magical moments,” Shears says in an official press statement.

With work that still speaks evenly to the margins and the masses, Shears’ new solo album will continue a whirlwind of activity for the Scissor Sisters’ frontman. Last Man Dancing was introduced in irresistible style earlier this year with the redemptive disco groove of “Too Much Music,” followed by recent single “I Used To Be In Love,” a symphonic blast of house, hedonism, and finding yourself right at home in a crowd of strangers.

Shears will take Last Man Dancing out on the road this summer with an intimate run of UK shows, international festivals including Glastonbury and Mighty Hoopla, and in-store events for the week of release. He has also announced a New York album-signing event that will take place on June 8 at the Barnes & Noble on 5th Ave.

