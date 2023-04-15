James Jackson Jr. On ‘White Girl in Danger,’ Upcoming Events, & More

An Obie Award-winner for his work in Michael R. Jackson‘s Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical A Strange Loop, and currently starring in the playwright’s next musical production, White Girl in Danger, Jame Jackson Jr. has been showcasing his gift of storytelling at iconic NYC venues such as Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42 for the past several years.

On May 1, he will debut his brand-new solo concert On Broadway, a cabaret tribute to musical theater. From Stephen Sondheim to Harold Arlen, audiences will watch Jackson bring his unique sense of interpretation to the Broadway music that has inspired him as an artist.

Advertisement

In addition to that, Jackson and his Strange Loop co-star John-Andrew Morrison will be hosting a live version of their theater-themed podcast, 5 Questions with James and JAM, at The Green Room 42 for three shows on April 17, May 15, and June 12. Full of games, songs, and of course, five questions, previous guests of the podcast have included Bonnie Milligan, Gavin Creel, BD Wong, Alex Brightman, and more. The evening will feature music director Drew Wutke.

Jackson took some time to talk more about his various projects, the passion behind his artistry, and more with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

Advertisement

James Jackson Jr….

Follow Jackson: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Website