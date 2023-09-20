James Marsden Is Aging Like FINE Wine at 50

James Marsden recently turned 50, and he celebrated his special day with friends and loved ones, as well as a younger shirtless version of himself on cake… We’ll get on that in a bit. 😉

The ‘Westworld’ actor was showered with love for his birthday as his celebrity friends and colleagues attended his party and posted greetings for him on social media. His fun birthday celebration was held over the weekend, and it was hosted by Casamigos.

As for his star-studded guest list, the partygoers include: Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Woody Harrelson, Ronald Gladden, Kiernan Shipka, and longtime hairstylist David Stanwell, among others.

According to ET, “guests were treated to custom cocktails that included cucumber jalapeño margs, passion fruit margs, and casa ranch water, along with a late-night burger selection from Shake Shake.”

Let’s not forget the icing on the literal cake, which was Marsden’s birthday cake featuring a shirtless photo of his younger self. He was all smiles while posing for a photo with his shirtless picture cake, and needless to say, it was ICONIC.

Also in attendance was his co-star from one of our favorite show ‘Jury Duty’, Ronald Gladden. If you have not seen it on Prime, we highly recommend you try at least 2 episodes and we know you will love this breakout hit.

Moreover, the actor has starred in a number of notable films and television shows, and he revealed the ones he is most remembered for. He told the outlet that he is most often recognized by fans for portraying Cyclops in Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ films, as well as starring in ’27 Dresses’ and ‘The Notebook’.

Happy 50th Birthday to James Marsden! <3

Source: etonline.com