James Marsden Spills About His ‘Westworld’ Comeback

James Marsden is officially back in the fourth season of the series ‘Westworld,’ and fans are loving it!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 48-year-old actor spilled about what went on behind-the-scenes regarding his character’s temporary farewell and comeback in the show.

Marsden revealed that ‘Westworld’ creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy talked to him about the plan at the beginning of season two.

“They said, ‘OK, so here’s what we’re going to do. We want to bring you in on our big idea and part of that big idea is Teddy stepping away for a little bit. I think if we do this right when we bring you back…’ — I exhaled and was like, ‘OK, good’ (Laughs) — ‘it will be really profound and be a very cool opportunity to play something different and also hopefully get the audience standing up in their chairs to say, ‘Yes, he’s back.” So we went over the whole arc of season two: Teddy struggling to realize or agree with Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) new motive and ultimately halfway through season two, he gets changed. She reprograms him and then his end in the season two finale, “The Passenger,” where it takes his life and we say goodbye to Teddy as we know him. Then they said, ‘But in season three, you’re going to go away, do some movies, do whatever you want, but then we need you back.’ And that’s all they told me,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

He also admitted that besides that, he didn’t know about season 4’s Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy dynamic.

“So the dynamic between Christina and Teddy this season, I did not know that it was going to take on these sort of Matrix vibes, but it’s a fun thing to play,” Marsden stated.

Aside from the actor himself having fun playing his character, a lot of the viewers have also expressed their support for the return of Marsden’s fan-favorite character.

Me: “The only way I’d watch this season of westworld would be if they brought back James Marsden somehow”

Welp. — erica (@Boozleford) July 24, 2022

Dolores is stronger than I am because if James Marsden sat across from me I would've folded #Westworld pic.twitter.com/TBb8uHNTAJ — Virgo Blade (@VirgoBlade) July 25, 2022

started watching westworld and I’m realizing james marsden is aging really fucking good. that man is almost 50. — CHRIS ALMANZAR (@CHIPALMANZAR) July 25, 2022

#westworld is excellent when it focuses on Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden. pic.twitter.com/FUlgmsqhCT — DR Notz (@Dannotz) July 25, 2022

James Marsden can tell me to come with him anywhere and I’ll follow THAT loop! #Westworld — Evin Shinn (@baritoneblogger) July 26, 2022

Source: The Hollywood Reporter