James Scully Posts Adorable Pics for Boyfriend Julio Torres’ Birthday

Writer, comedian and actor Julio Torres recently celebrated his 37th birthday, and his boyfie James Scully commemorated it by sharing adorable couple pics via Instagram Stories.

The first photo is a lovely selfie of the couple with a sea and boat background. Meanwhile, the second one shows the two hugging each other with the sun setting behind them as they take a dip in an infinity pool.

In a June 2022 interview with Leo Edit, Scully talked about the depth of his admiration for Torres and his craft. The ‘Fire Island’ actor revealed that his boyfriend is his role model in the entertainment industry, stating:

“My boyfriend, Julio. There is a person who has made a career for himself in the entertainment industry pretty much entirely on his own terms. He is so utterly uninterested in what other people expect of him, and way more concerned about what he knows he should expect of himself.”

Scully continued by sharing his beau’s outlook when it comes to making art, which truly shows how much he inspires him.

“He makes art because it is important to him, not because it’s easy or lucrative, and that’s reflected in the work he puts out. He is also deeply disenchanted by all of the things we’re told are supposed to be important to us—status, power, wealth. Those things are only interesting to him as tools to help the people in his community succeed,” he explained.

The 31-year-old actor also mentioned all the accomplishments that Torres has achieved in his career, sharing:

“He has made so much happen by trusting his imagination and not being afraid to fail, and he shares the bounty of that success so generously with everyone in his life.”

“Any time I feel myself getting sucked into the vortex of vanity and narcissism and classism that this industry can be, I try to imagine what Julio would do, and I suddenly recognize that so little of that stuff matters! It is always more important to be kind and true and original than it is to be popular, and he is a living example of that,” Scully further expressed about his boyfriend.

This couple is just the sweetest! <3

