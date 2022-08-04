Jamie Campbell Bower Recites Romantic Lines in Vecna Voice

Jamie Campbell Bower is starring in the fourth season of the hit Netflix original series ‘Stranger Things’ wherein he plays the role of Henry Creel / Vecna.

Ever wondered how the fearsome antagonist would sound like if he says romantic lines from iconic movies such as ‘Titanic’ and ‘Notting Hill’? Well, you’re in for a treat because he did just that during his recent appearance in ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

And if that wasn’t surprising enough, the English actor also showed how Vecna sings Lizzo’s hit song “About Damn Time”!

“I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her,” he recited Julia Roberts’ iconic love confession to Hugh Grant in ‘Notting Hill.’

Bower then reenacted Kate Winslet’s request to Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Titanic’ with his frightening Vecna voice:

“Draw me like one of your French girls.”

And last, but most certainly not the least, he sang Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” in all of his Vecna voice, which was so contradicting to the lyrics,

“In a minute I’ma need a sentimental man or woman to pump me up. Feeling fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussy’s, tryna bring out the fabulous,” and the 33-year-old actor introduced it as a “daily affirmation” for the monster.

Aside from being known for his character Vecna in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4, Bower also starred in the 2013 fantasy action film ‘The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones,’ as well as the supernatural series ‘Shadowhunters.’

Furthermore, the actor recently opened up on Twitter about how he suffered from addiction 12 and a half years ago.

But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow.

For anyone who wakes up thinking “oh god not again” I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be.

Remember, we are all works in progress

J x — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) July 27, 2022

Source: Entertainment Weekly