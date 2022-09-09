Jamie Campbell Bower Shares How He Ruined His ‘Harry Potter’ Audition

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower revealed to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he auditioned for the lead role in ‘Harry Potter,’ however he messed it up after a dirty joke gone too far.

After producers came to his school in search of kids to star in movie series, Bower was selected as one of the potential candidates for the role of Harry. He then had a meeting with director Chris Columbus, which turned chaotic after the joke in question.

“I went to go and meet Chris Columbus in London for the first Harry Potter, and they’d asked us to prepare a joke. And I had just heard this joke about a fairy– like, the reason why the fairy sits on top of the Christmas tree, and it’s a really, like, dirty joke, because it’s about the Christmas tree up somebody’s bottom,” the 33-year-old actor recalled.

It honestly was too dirty of a joke for a 14-year-old boy… Bower continued sharing his audition experience stating,

“And I told this joke in the audition, and there was again, this sort of, like air of just like silence after I said it. And I was like, ‘Well… f**ked that up.’ [Laughs]”

After that, he ended up playing the role of young Gellert Grindewald in the ‘Harry Potter’ Cinematic Universe. Moreover, Bower is known for his role as Vecna in ‘Stranger Things,’ as well as Jace Wayland in ‘The Mortal Instruments: City Of Bones.’

Source: popbuzz.com