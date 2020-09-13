Jane Fonda: An LGBTQ+ Ally Before It Was Cool

A video of Jane Fonda resurfaced on Twitter late last week that reminds us of the incredible ally she has been to the LGBTQ+ community since early on in her career. The interview of the actress from 1979 shows her being outspoken and positive in her stance in support of gay and lesbian voices.

Fonda, 82, has been at the forefront of political movements and has remained steadfast in her support for LGBTQ+ rights. Which is why she remains a darling of the queer community.

The video features the now Grace and Frankie star being interviewed during San Francisco White Night Riots, which were sparked by the murder of political activist Harvey Milk.

Milk, who was the first openly gay elected official in San Francisco, was assassinated by Dan White, who received a weak sentencing. This caused outrage across the nation and protests ensued across San Francisco calling for justice for Milk and in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Fonda was there in solidarity and to use her voice.

In the video, the interviewer asks about discrimination in the gay community.

Fonda:

Absolutely. Culturally, psychologically, economically, politically, gays and lesbians are discriminated against. They are a very powerful movement, especially in San Francisco. They don’t need me, but they like me. …they know that working together we can be stronger than either entity working by itself.

The interviewer also asks her about her organization, the Campaign for Economic Democracy, and whether she feels that the gay community is “using” her.

Fonda:

I hope they use me. What am I here for if not to be used by good people for good things? I’m part of an organization and you could also be cynical as you are and ask me, ‘Isn’t the organization using me?’ But you also think, ‘Aren’t I using the organization just the way the gays and lesbians here are using the organization they’re a part of if it helps give us perspective, helps us keep our values intact, it increases our power – because as individuals we don’t have very much, but altogether, we have a lot of power. Everybody uses–The point is what are you using for if it’s just for greed or selfish reasons? That’s one thing. But if you’re using each other for things that are positive, then why not?

Watch Fonda passionately share her love of the LGBTQ+ below: