Japanese Singer Shinjiro Atae Opens Up About Coming Out to the World

Last month, Shinjiro Atae came out to the world as a gay man, and he did it in front of his fans at Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan.

More recently, the 34-year-old Japanese singer opened up about how he felt before, during and after publicly coming out via Teen Vogue.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet. It doesn’t feel real. A week ago, I came out to the world as a gay man at Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan. I thought I’d be okay coming out to the public on that stage. I was literally shaking, freaking out, scared,” he told writer K-Ci Williams.

He added,

“I always get nervous, especially before the first show of a tour, but this felt different. I was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life.”

Atae then proceeded on sharing that he knew he is gay since he was a kid, but “didn’t even know what ‘gay’ meant.” He also noted that for many years, he has been coming out to the people in his life — “two-and-a-half years ago to my mom, and five years ago to one of my best friends, which was my first time coming out in the Japanese language.”

The J-Pop star admitted that he doesn’t completely “feel “out” out” yet as he “spent 34 years of my life in the closet.” He said that he’s taking “baby steps,” and noted that meditating and manifesting helps.

Atae also shared how supportive his mother and AAA members are, stating:

“I called some of the AAA members; they’re very supportive. And my mom just flew out to me here in L.A. for my mental health.”

“This is all new to me, I’m not used to it; I don’t feel “out” out. I might have come out, but I haven’t arrived yet,” he further expressed.

Moreover, Atae concluded with a powerful and heartfelt message for anyone who is going through a similar situation as him, expressing:

“But if you’re reading this, I want you to know that you’re not alone. I thought I was alone when I was younger, and it was the worst feeling I’ve had in my life. But there are people who will support you. It takes time. You only live once, and you are not alone.”

Source: teenvogue.com