Jared Leto to Star and Produce the Late Karl Lagerfeld’s Biopic

Jared Leto will be producing and starring in an upcoming biopic of the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February of 2019.

The iconic fashion designer’s career spanned over 50 years, and he is best known for being the artistic director of the luxury fashion house Chanel. Leto will be playing the lead role in the biographical film, and he will also be producing it alongside Emma Ludbrook.

About the upcoming movie’s focus and scope, some may be wondering if it will include the late Lagerfeld’s controversial quotes, which is highly unlikely. According to Leto, the biopic will explore the fashion designer’s “multitude of relationships.”

“Karl had a career that spanned 50-plus years so both personally and professionally he was close to a number of people. I can say we are going to home in on key relationships that convey different parts of his life,” the 50-year-old actor and musician stated.

Leto has brought in three of Lagerfeld’s long-time allies for the film, and they will serve as executive producers for it.

“When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be,” the actor shared.

As of now, the upcoming biopic is still in its early stages, and a filmmaker has yet to be mentioned to direct the film.

But will Leto address some of the criticsms thrown Lagerfeld’s way. Vox comments:

Lagerfeld was among the few designers who actively defended the unspoken practice of hiring exclusively rail-thin models to walk in shows and pose for campaigns, on the grounds that “No one wants to see curvy women,” as he told the German magazine Focus in 2009.

As for fat women, he also said blamed fat people for societal woes.

“The hole in social security, it’s also [due to] all the diseases caught by people who are too fat,” he said on a French television program in 2013. When asked by Channel 4 in 2012 whether he had a responsibility to hire models who don’t appear to be unhealthily underweight, he said, “There are less than one percent of anorexic girls. But there are — in France, I don’t know in England — over 30 percent of girls [who are] big, big, overweight. And that is much more dangerous and very bad for the health. So I think today, with the junk food in front of TV, it’s something dangerous for the health of the girl. The models are skinny, but they’re not that skinny. All the new girls are not that skinny.”

He goes on to talk about Adele and Lana Del Ray being overweight.

Lagerfeld was also a vocal critic of the #MeToo movement. “If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent,” he told Numero in 2018 after three models accused Interview creative director Karl Templer of sexual harassment.

“I’m fed up with it,” he added. “What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened. Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses.”

And then there is Jameela Jamil. She has recently expressed disapproval of German designer Karl Lagerfeld as the theme of the 2023 Met Gala, citing his “distinctly hateful” way he speaks “mostly towards women.”

So, what should Leto do with his portrayal of Lagerfeld?

