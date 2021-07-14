Watch Twitter Have A Field Day With Jared Leto’s UFC Look

Image via ESPN

Well, that’s a… look.

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto trended online after he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship 264 event this past weekend. And he wasn’t alone. The actor was among a crowd that included Sia, Kit Harrington, the cast from Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Miles Teller, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Adriana Lima, Odell Beckham, Jr., and more.

All of those celebs touched down in Las Vegas to watch the championship fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. But, it was Jared Leto who ended up trending after that night. And the reason for that was his choice of clothing. Leto appeared at the event in large black and white sunglasses, a blue neck scarf, a beaded necklace, and an open buttoned black shirt.

After seeing Jared Leto’s look, some on Twitter offered the actor high praise.

Though, there were many people making jokes as well.

With an interesting look like that, people couldn’t help comparing him to any and every tv/movie character they could think of. Here are some of our favorites.

