Watch Twitter Have A Field Day With Jared Leto’s UFC Look

Well, that’s a… look.

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto trended online after he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship 264 event this past weekend. And he wasn’t alone. The actor was among a crowd that included Sia, Kit Harrington, the cast from Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Miles Teller, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Adriana Lima, Odell Beckham, Jr., and more.

All of those celebs touched down in Las Vegas to watch the championship fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. But, it was Jared Leto who ended up trending after that night. And the reason for that was his choice of clothing. Leto appeared at the event in large black and white sunglasses, a blue neck scarf, a beaded necklace, and an open buttoned black shirt.

After seeing Jared Leto’s look, some on Twitter offered the actor high praise.

Jared Leto walking into #UFC264 is my new mood until further notice pic.twitter.com/JHLWoN330H — 26% Yolo (@Dsignasaur) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto doesn't give a fuck about the assignment. pic.twitter.com/P2BH23Ca9I — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto making some bruh's uncomfortable and I'm here for it.

🤩💋🔥 pic.twitter.com/YqOcqTA3OZ — Christie Mayer (@IDzine01) July 11, 2021

idc what anybody says, Jared Leto absolutely ROCKS a neck scarf 😌 pic.twitter.com/UtleHOOvVO — Jared Leto Zone 🌎 (@jaredletozone) July 11, 2021

Though, there were many people making jokes as well.

Jared Leto looks like he's about to sell a shitload of product at my mom's tupperware party in 1989 pic.twitter.com/NWCyUMcyo1 — Chad Opitz (@chadopitz) July 11, 2021

With an interesting look like that, people couldn’t help comparing him to any and every tv/movie character they could think of. Here are some of our favorites.

Jared Leto watching the peasants battle each other for his amusement. pic.twitter.com/d8pFRBUA43 — Erie Aesop (@ShePonies) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto with the boondocks saints vibe at the fights. pic.twitter.com/5KKhQMsO1u — ANDREW (@thebrighten) July 11, 2021

If Jared Leto doesn't star in The Karl Lagerfeld Story there is no justice pic.twitter.com/4MiwWF8vOg — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 11, 2021