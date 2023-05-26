Jason Bateman, Will Arnett & Sean Hayes on Their Long-Time Friendship

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes have been friends for 25 years now, and the three of them recently opened up about their long-time friendship in an interview with USA TODAY.

The trio started off by looking back at their first impressions of each other, to which Arnett shared:

Advertisement

“I think they were impressed by me. At first glance, they were both like, ‘Whoa!'”

“There are starving cameras all over the world. How do we get him in front of them?,” Bateman added.

Meanwhile, Arnett continued by admitting that he immediately felt a connection with the two during the first time that they met.

“Truth be told, the moment I met both these guys, I felt an affinity for them. We laughed and got along really well, instantaneously,” the 53-year-old Canadian actor recalled.

Advertisement

The three actors are starring in a six-episode docuseries called ‘SmartLess: On the Road,’ which is now available for streaming on Max. At the end of the show, the trio joked about getting friendship tattoos, and as to how serious they were about the idea, Hayes revealed:

“It’s the last thing Jason wants to do, but I was serious!”

“Do we have a logo or something we can consider? Let’s just get each other’s names,” Bateman suggested.

Advertisement

To which Hayes added:

“The whole cast of “Lord of the Rings” got tattoos together. Let’s just get the same tattoos that they did.”

Moreover, they shared about their close bond, and how doing the docuseries further strengthened their friendship.

Advertisement

“I think that’s always there. We love each other so much. I feel like I’m my best self when I’m with them. I’m more parts of myself than I am with most people, aside from my family. I don’t have to be in a certain mood to want to hang out with them. So the opportunity to talk openly and honestly – and not comedically – we don’t even really have to think about it,” Bateman expressed.

Hayes continued,

“We’re also at an age where I’m like, “This is how I feel. I’m mad. I’m happy. This upsets me. That’s hilarious.” Or whatever! I’m too tired and old to edit with these guys.”

Talk about friendship goals! <3

Advertisement

Source: usatoday.com