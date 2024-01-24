Jason Kelce Shows Off Dad Bod and Gay Twitter is HERE FOR IT

Gay Twitter is at again with the thirst comments, and they were summoned by none other than Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The 36-year-old football player was watching the AFC Divisional Playoff game with his younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce playing. Travis scored a touchdown, and Jason couldn’t help but take off his shirt while cheering for his brother.

The exciting moment was captured in a video where Jason can be seen shouting in celebration while showing off his dad bod. Meanwhile, his mom, wife Kylie McDevitt, Cara Delevingne, and Taylor Swift were also cheering and remained unfazed by the Philadelphia Eagles center’s shirtless state.

You can watch the video here:

The same could not be said for gay Twitter though, and here’s why…

“i need him so dangerously bad,” user @wowitscolin tweeted.

“This is my type of guy,” @frankdaniels_ wrote.

“I wanna take him to a steakhouse and then let him do what he wants after,” @Stevie_Weavie29 expressed.

“They can have Travis. I want this one,” @JakeDoesntCare commented.

“Gay twitter’s white bear of the week just dropped,” @visodal tweeted.

“I just wanna feel his weight on top of me for a minute,” @benyahr also admitted.

Source: queerty.com