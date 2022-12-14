Jay Lycurgo Speaks Up About ‘The Bastard Son’ Cancellation

‘The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself’ viewers have been hoping for a second season, but unfortunately, it is no longer in the cards after the show’s cancellation.

On December 10, one of the series’ stars Jay Lycurgo expressed his sentiments via a tweet that reads:

“‘The best YA fantasy show Netflix has ever made’ Thank you Nathan.”

Three photos are attached to his tweet, one of them being a screenshot of his emotional message.

“Oh how there was so much more to tell. Me, emilien and nadia felt very emotional about the shows end. We weren’t emotional about the decision. These things happen. But more emotional that we won’t be able to tell the story of Nathan, Gabriel and Annalise again,” he wrote at the beginning of his statement.

He continued by expressing his gratitude to the show’s creators, as well as telling everyone to be “proud of the story already told.” Of course, the 24-year-old actor didn’t forget to thank the people who supported the series, which received critical acclaim.

Lycurgo then concluded his statement writing,

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am! Let’s always find the positives, and remember sometimes the bad times are the good times xx.”

Aside from his message, he also shared a photo of the show’s positive reviews, as well as an image of the series’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which received 92 percent in audience score.

“The best YA fantasy show Netflix has ever made” Thank you Nathan ❤️🥲 pic.twitter.com/gfzNdnIEvf — lycurgo (@jaylycurgo) December 9, 2022

Meanwhile, here are some of the viewers’ thoughts on the cancellation of ‘The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself’:

netflix really dropped the ball on promoting “the bastard son & the devil himself” when it’s so insanely good. sexy morally bankrupt witches? bisexual mc? polyamorous vibes? gory, monstrous, utterly satisfying storylines? guys, please don’t sleep on this gem! pic.twitter.com/a7SKWBimrT — chai ⵣ🇲🇦 (@proyearner) November 12, 2022

The bastard son and the devil himself deserved sm better. It was actually so good and had a great cast and amazing special effects. Oh and netflix needs to better market some of their things better😓😓 pic.twitter.com/Fl5jT3cL2O — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) December 9, 2022

Netflix cancelled The Bastard Son And The Devil Himself and I feel… idk. Angry, betrayed, heartbroken? sure. but when it's one amazing poc and/or LGTB+ led series after the other? it's just exhausting. — Meg. (@zuri_with_z) December 9, 2022

it might be cancelled but stream half bad : the bastard son & the devil himself and support the cast & crew 🫶 pic.twitter.com/v3PjbUX0Mh — mari the annalise hyper (@nadsparkes) December 10, 2022

Netflix’s ‘The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself’ is a series adaptation of Sally Green’s young adult trilogy “Half Bad,” and as per Leisure Byte, the show is about:

“Nathan, a Blood Witch, and son of a notorious ‘murderer,’ finds his already horrible life turned upside down as he reaches his 17th birthday. With his father seeking revenge on those who wronged their clan, Nathan must discover the horrible secrets of the Fairborn and the Blood Witches that will forever change his life and the reality that he has believed in till then.”

Season 1 of ‘The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself’ is available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: attitude.co.uk, leisurebyte.com