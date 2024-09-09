Jeff and Josh Rohrer Open Up About Their Age Gap Love Story

Jeff and Josh Rohrer recently shared about their love story and how they became the first and only NFL couple to be a part of a same-sex marriage.

Jeff is a former linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys while Josh is a celebrity aesthetician. The two of them met at an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood. In an interview with Queerty, Josh was described as someone who did not have time for “discreet men with loaded backstories.” Meanwhile at the time, Jeff was not fully out, has an ex-wife and two kids.

Josh shared their first meeting, recalling:

“We met in West Hollywood at a restaurant that was not traditionally a gay restaurant. It’s hard for Jeff to go back to that time sometimes, but I think he was trying to dip his toe into the gay pool, but not necessarily like going to the Abbey. He was like, ‘Let me go to the nice Mexican restaurant in West Hollywood, and maybe there will be a gay person there.'”

“…I didn’t know that Jeff played professional football until we were dating for at least two months. I didn’t know he was married previously, or that he had two kids. I’m a single guy in West Hollywood. I was going out with a few different guys,” he continued.

Josh also expressed,

“I was never a football fan, of course, but living in Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, that’s America’s Team. There was something about that. The coincidence for him to have played football in my home state, it just felt like there was something kinetic and magic about that.”

In 2018, Jeff married Josh, and their family was dubbed by People as the “Modern American Family”, as he raised his kids with his husband and ex-wife, all under the same roof.

Source: queerty.com